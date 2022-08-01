Sony could raise the price of PS5, we tell you why

- Advertisement -

The situation that the current economy is going through has generated significant inflation, and this has already produced a considerable rise in the of numerous consumer electronics products, although, for now, PS5 has been spared. I said “for the time being” because, although it is true that the shortage of semiconductors has improved remarkably, it is also indisputable that the economy is not at its best at the international level, and that many companies still have to “digest” the increase in production costs suffered in recent months.

Taking a look at Sony’s latest moves, we find that the Japanese company has already d the price of some of its most important products within consumer electronics, including everything from cameras to Blu-ray players, home theater systems, headphones and speakers. With this in mind, it’s easy to understand why it makes sense to think that the Japanese company will end up raising the price of PS5, although this has not yet been confirmed, and in fact Sony was quite elusive when it came to answering the question.

“On a possible price increase for the PS5, at this time nor is there anything specific i can share with you about prices.” This was what the executive vice president and financial director of Sony, Hiroki Totoki, said, as they tell us from VGC.

We can expect a general price rise in the world of electronics and computing

could raise the price of PS5" >

That is the trend shown by the market, and what several analysts point out. Despite the normalization of the demand for semiconductors, and the consequent release of production capacity, the price of chips is expected to increase by 10% to 15%, and that the costs of other key materials for the world of technology and electronics will also increase considerably in the coming months. If we add to all this the increase in the cost of electrical energy, which is essential for the manufacture of semiconductors, we have the perfect cocktail for this important rise in prices in general consumer electronics and computing to occur.

The conclusion we can draw from this is that it is very likely that the price of PS5 will end up going up, although this is not really something that takes us by surprise since, in the end, it has been almost impossible to buy said console at its recommended price since it arrived on the market. If there is a rise in the recommended sale price, speculators will be able to take advantage of it to resell said console at even more abusive prices.

It seems that we still have a long way to go before full normalization takes place, and it is clear that this will not happen until the end of the war in Ukraine, something that unfortunately does not seem to happen in the short or medium term. We will see how the situation evolves, but It is almost certain that the next generations of technological productsincluding smartphones (such as the iPhone 14), CPUs, GPUs, and other products they will be more expensive than the immediately preceding generations.