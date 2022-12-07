Show your voice! Apple Music will have a new karaoke mode with a function to sing with friends

Apple announced on Tuesday (06) a new karaoke mode for its music streaming application that competes with Spotify. Apple Music Sing, as the feature will be called, will allow users to sing along, adjust the volume of their own voice and follow the lyrics of songs in real time on iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K. As explained by big tech on its official website, users will be able to adjust different voice layers to separate lead vocals from backing vocals. In addition, the fans will be able to sing in a duet with their favorite artists available in an extensive catalog that will be made available by the platform later this month.

Users will also be able to “share the stage” with friends. It will be possible to use the front camera of the iPhone or iPad to record the video and insert it side by side with your duo, trio or as many voices as necessary for the show. Lyrics will be displayed in a way that differentiates between lead and background voices during song playback. - Advertisement - There will be more than 50 playlists available. According to Apple, the playlists will include the most popular singles and duets that have been successful in karaoke bars around the world, but without naming titles or artists.

The “Sing” mode will be available worldwide to all Apple Music subscribers for iPhone, iPad and the new generation of Apple TV 4K before the end of December 2022. For now, there is no prediction of availability for other brand platforms, such as Mac. The novelty is announced just a few months after Spotify introduced the “Sing Along” function (“sing along”, in Portuguese), which also works as a karaoke mode for users to sing with friends.

