Elden Ring getting free Colosseum update later this week

This week, FromSoftware announced the release of free DLC for the game’s highly anticipated PvP mode.

Elden Ring has become one of the most acclaimed games of the year and after being crowned “Game of the Year” at the Europe Game Awards, it has a great chance of repeating the feat at The Game Awards.

The Coliseums of Limgrave, Leyndell and Caelid will open their gates, allowing players to participate in battles such as Dueling, Wrestling and Team Fighting,

The expansion will take place in the various coliseums scattered across the Elden Ring map since the game launched.

A modder known as Sekiro Dubi had managed to access one of these Coliseums revealing a Site of Grace, the respawn points in the game, indicating that this was a location that players were or could explore.

New hairstyles were also found in the game’s files, however it’s unclear if this will be available as a cosmetic option for players or if it will be used by an NPC in the expansion.

So, what did you think of this news? Ready to return to the Midlands?