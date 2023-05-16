See how Apple’s Reality Pro impressed the greatest authority on virtual reality

- Advertisement -

It is clear that in the current era there is a great person responsible for drawing the attention of an entire community to virtual reality, said subject is the founder of Oculus, Palmer Luckey and who seems to have approved with total impression the Reality Pro virtual reality headset from Manzana.

To start, talk a little about Luckey, who as a child was someone who already understood more than other young people. Some time later, the Oculus Rift virtual reality helmet arrived, launching it on the market through crowdfunding in 2012.Obviously several years after its launch, the success it had in its time also caught the attention of company heads like Mark Zuckerberg, who bought Oculus in 2014.

Regardless, Luckey withdrew from that field to join defense technology company Andruil Industries. Facebook we already know that he switched to Meta and redirected his focus on virtual reality, now coming to what is the “metaverse”.

Faced with this situation, Luckey became a person somewhat removed from this consumerist technological field. However, there’s no reason not to acknowledge what a great person he still is in the VR industry. Despite some controversies that the new Apple Reality Pro has gone through, Palmer gave full approval to the new product of the Cupertino company. through a tweet With just one sentence, Luckey stated “Apple’s case is very good.”

Reality Pro Apple seeks to revolutionize virtual reality

Despite this, Luckey also did not indicate any more details or information through the tweet thread. Nothing else is known about what he knows or doesn’t know about Apple’s Reality Pro. Nor if you already had the opportunity to try it or are you only speaking based on the rumors that the industry has recently commented on virtual reality.

However, this could also turn the page on his attitude against the company after receiving Apple hardware with complete contempt while in command of the Oculus. Luckey mentioned that he wouldn’t be bringing Mac compatibility to the Oculus Rift until Apple got a “good computer” with high-end GPUs. This event is several years old, now Apple works hard to improve Macs with the silicon M series that has great power and efficiency to support high-end VR experiences even on portable devices.

However, there is still to talk about Luckey, since virtual reality practically arrived by him in the industry about ten years ago. Time magazine had it on the cover, indicating how virtual reality would be a global game changer.

For many years since then there have been thousands of changes and evolutions in hardware. Especially in the approaches to virtual reality for the near future. Apple, although not as close to this area as other companies, must know what it is facing in current times. Since Facebook/Meta, among other companies lead this aspect with investments of billions of dollars. TOIt could still be considered a growing market that has to offer some changes and evolutions.

Under normal conditions, the Cupertino company would not be interested at all in market niches. This is one of the main reasons why there is expectation. Skepticism occurs yes or yes in all types of products, since meeting the objectives or not is something recurring in companies and now more so with virtual reality. One way or another, the approval of figures like Luckey could mean a breakthrough or a good sign for the public that still does not have much confidence in Apple VR.

