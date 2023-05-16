Apple’s M3 processor is already being tested and yes, it will make MacBooks better

- Advertisement -

Apple is already testing its new range of MacBook Pros with the M3 Pro processor and from what has been known there will be significant performance improvements. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Cupertino-based tech company is preparing to take a major evolutionary leap.

Apple has long since abandoned Intel processors, and performance improvements that have occurred consistently. The launch of the line of chips designed by the North American manufacturer itself, with these components have exceptional performance and continue to improve with each new generation. And this is one of the reasons why they are usually chosen by the creators.

Better performance for Apple MacBook Pro with M3 Pro

In Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, it is noted that the M3 Pro processor will be the one that will be present in Apple’s high-end laptops. This chip will replace the current M2 Pro that is used in the current 14-inch MacBook Pro. HE I expected a qualitative leap in terms of consumption, but everything indicates that the same thing will happen -or better- with performance-.

Details about this new processor are still scant as it may not be released anytime soon. However, Mark Gurman confirmed through his sources that this processor is already in the testing phase. Some of the improvements of the new M3 Pro is that it will have a higher RAM memory limit, which could reach 36 GB for the most demanding users. Currently, users can only get MacBook Pro laptops with M2 and a memory capacity of sixteen gigs. This quantum leap is important, especially thinking about the future.

Advances in processor cores

As for their nuclei of CPU and GPU, the MacBook Pro with M3 Pro will receive some improvements. Currently available test chips run 12 CPU cores and 18 GPU cores, which is an improvement over the M2 Pro chip. Other M3 Pro chips they could increase the nuclei by four in each section. Therefore, its processing capacity will be higher… even if the frequency of work is not increased.

Regarding consumption, depending on the source of the information, it is expected that the component consume up to 20% less at times when the necessary work power is not the maximum (otherwise it will drop by half, something that is not exactly a negative thing). The fact is that Apple’s new M3 Pro seems to be a greater evolutionary leap than originally expected.

