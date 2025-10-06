Lusail University Qatar Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded Opportunity

Do you want to study in Qatar at one of the greatest private universities with full funding? Lusail University is offering fully paid scholarships for international students in 2026. These scholarships, which allow outstanding students from disadvantaged countries to pursue undergraduate studies in a world-class educational environment, are among the most prominent scholarships granted by the State of Qatar in partnership with the Qatar Fund for Development.

About Lusail University Qatar

Lusail University is Qatar’s first private national university. It was founded with the vision of offering high-quality education that fulfills international standards while also meeting the needs of the local and global labor markets.

The institution, which embraces an innovation and academic excellence mindset, provides a variety of degrees in business, law, education, and political science, with the goal of preparing a generation of leaders and intellectuals capable of effecting positive change in their communities.

Details of the Lusail University Scholarship 2026 in Qatar

Host University: Lusail National University – Qatar

Level of study: Bachelor’s degree

Scholarship Type: Fully Funded

Funding agency: Qatar Fund for Development in cooperation with Qatari educational institutions

Eligible Nationalities: All nationalities from developing countries

Application deadline: October 20, 2025

Features and benefits of the Lusail University Scholarship 2026

This scholarship is one of the top fully-funded scholarships in the Arab region, providing international students with complete coverage of all tuition and living expenses. Benefits include:

Tuition waiver for full study period.

Round-trip airfare from student’s home country to Qatar.

International students are eligible for free on-campus or residence hall housing.

A monthly payment covers living expenses and meals.

Comprehensive health insurance that covers the student’s medical expenses while he studies.

These characteristics make Lusail University an excellent choice for ambitious students seeking a prestigious education in the heart of Doha.

Programs and majors available at Lusail University

Lusail University provides a diverse selection of undergraduate degrees in a variety of fields, each customized to students’ interests and professional goals. These programs include:

Bachelor of Education with a major on English language teaching.

Bachelor of Education (Ed.) with a specialization in Counseling and Mental Health.

Bachelor of Business Administration with specializations in management, marketing, innovation and entrepreneurship, human resources, insurance and risk management, and supply chain management.

Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Bachelor of Laws degree with a focus on Qatari or International law, offered in conjunction with Sorbonne University.

All of these programs follow the most recent educational curriculum and are taught in Arabic and English, depending on the specialization.

Eligibility Criteria for Applying for the Lusail University Scholarship 2026

To qualify for a Lusail University scholarship, the student must complete the following fundamental requirements:

To have completed secondary school with a GPA of at least 90%.

The applicant must be between the ages of 18 and 22 when submitting their application.

To successfully complete a personal interview with the university’s admissions committee.

To pass the language test administered by Lusail University.

The applicant should not be a Qatari citizen.

Be from a developing country yet still live in your home country.

The award is offered to both men and women.

These criteria are intended to assure the selection of the most qualified and brightest students from throughout the world.

Documents required for application

To properly complete the application procedure, the student must prepare and upload the materials listed below:

A high school diploma that has been certified.

Valid passport.

Official birth certificate.

Recent medical certificate.

Certificate of good behavior or a police clearance.

Written permission from parents to study abroad (for those under 21 years old).

Before uploading documents to the platform, they must first be translated into English or Arabic and validated by official authorities.

How to apply for the Lusail University Scholarship 2026 in Qatar

The application steps are straightforward, but precise at every stage:

First, apply for academic admission to Lusail University on its official website.

After obtaining the acceptance letter, the student is now entitled to apply for the award.

A dedicated committee reviews the applications and selects the most remarkable students.

Accepted students will be notified through the university’s official email.

Note: You cannot apply directly to the Qatar Scholarship without first receiving acceptance from Lusail University.

Application deadline

⏰ Application deadline: October 20, 2025.

Early application is recommended to avoid delays and ensure all required documents are completed before the deadline.

Why choose to study in Qatar?

Qatar is considered as one of the most important educational destinations in the Middle East, with internationally renowned universities, a cosmopolitan environment, and excellent research and training opportunities.

The government also offers significant assistance to international students through large scholarships, making it a great place for ambitious students seeking a good academic future.

A summary

The Lusail University Scholarships 2026 in Qatar provide a one-of-a-kind opportunity to study a fully funded bachelor’s degree at one of the most prestigious Arab colleges.

Talented students can pursue their dream of studying in a world-class academic setting without financial constraints thanks to generous support from the Qatar Fund for Development, as well as advantages such as tuition, housing, and living expenses.