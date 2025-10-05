Erasmus Mundus MESPOM Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded Opportunity

Do you want to pursue a global career in environmental science, policy, and management? The Erasmus Mundus MESPOM Scholarship 2026 is one of the most exciting academic opportunities available through the European Union, developed exclusively for ambitious international students.

We encourage you to apply immediately for this completely financed joint master’s degree program, which will allow you to study in four famous European countries: Austria, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Greece.

What is the Erasmus Mundus MESPOM Scholarship?

The Joint Master’s Programme in Environmental Science, Policy, and Management (MESPOM) is a flagship programme supported by the European Commission through the Erasmus Mundus framework. Since 2005, this programme has equipped thousands of students to face complex environmental sustainability concerns on a worldwide scale.

The program takes an interdisciplinary approach that blends theory and practice, providing you with a complete understanding of environmental issues from the scientific, administrative, and political perspectives.

Apply Now: Maastricht University Scholarship in Netherlands 2026 : Fully Funded Opportunity

International universities are waiting for you!

The MESPOM programme is a strategic collaboration between four prestigious European universities, ensuring you a diverse and rich academic experience:

Central European University (Vienna, Austria )

Lund University ( Sweden )

University of Manchester ( United Kingdom )

University of the Aegean ( Greece )

Scholarship details and financial benefits

This scholarship is fully funded by the European Union and is designed to cover all your expenses for the duration of the program:

Tuition fees : Full tuition coverage.

: Full tuition coverage. Monthly allowance : A monthly amount of money to support living and food expenses.

: A monthly amount of money to support living and food expenses. Logistics costs : Comprehensive coverage of travel, visa and accommodation costs .

: Comprehensive coverage of travel, visa and accommodation costs . Installation costs : An amount allocated for initial settlement costs in host countries.

: An amount allocated for initial settlement costs in host countries. Degree level: Master’s

Master’s Eligible nationalities : All international nationalities

: All international nationalities Deadline: January 7, 2026

Program structure

The curriculum aims to broaden your academic and regional experience:

You spend your first year at Central European University in Austria.

Second year (fall semester): You can attend either the University of Manchester (UK) or Lund University (Sweden).

Second year (spring semester): Attend the University of the Aegean (Greece).

Summer: Dedicated to internships under the supervision of faculty.

Eligibility criteria and required documents

If you are an international student seeking a fully-funded master’s scholarship in Europe, the following are the most relevant prerequisites and documentation for applying to the MESPOM 2026 scholarship:

Eligibility criteria

All international applicants are welcome to apply.

A strong first degree is required (Bachelor’s or equivalent, GPA 3.5 or higher preferred).

Preferably, your major should be in the fields of: environmental sciences, politics, management, engineering, or social/scientific sciences .

Candidates from other disciplines may be considered provided they demonstrate a strong commitment to environmental issues (through professional or volunteer activity).

Required documents

You will be required to upload the following documents via the online application form:

Online application form (completed completely). A recent and detailed CV/Resume . Academic transcripts (transcripts). Degree certificates (bachelor’s). A copy of a valid passport.

Apply Now: Yokohama National University Scholarship 2026 in Japan (Fully Funded)

How to Apply Erasmus Mundus MESPOM Scholarship

Supervising Authority: Central European University is responsible for supervising the application procedures for the MESPOM programme.

Application Fee: Application is free and does not require any fees.

Platform: The application is submitted entirely online through the official website of the Central European University (the coordinating body).

Deadline: Please submit your application before January 7, 2026.