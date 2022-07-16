Samsung’s SmartThings Find already has more than 200 million “nodes”

If someone is wondering how useful it is to use the location service for devices and lost objects, Samsung gives a hint by announcing that its SmartThings Find network already has with more than 200 million nodes available, a milestone reached in less than two years, where 100 million of them arrived only in this last year, and which aims to be one of the fastest growing services of the company.

A node is a Samsung Galaxy device registered to the SmartThings Find service which will make it easier for users to find their own lost devices and also help other users of lost Galaxy devices to locate them as well.



According to TM Roh, president and head of the MX (Mobile eXperience) Business at Samsung Electronics:

Losing a device can be stressful, but SmartThings Find makes it easy to locate and recover quickly. It's just one example of how a connected ecosystem of devices creates meaningful experiences for Samsung Galaxy users around the world.

This means in practice that, The higher the growth, the greater the chances of locating a Galaxy device or any other object with an integrated tracker that may have been lost or misplaced anywhere in the world..

SmartThings Find allows you to locate not only Galaxy devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, smart watches and headphones, but also objects to which a SmartTag or SmartTag+ object tracking device has been added.

Samsung reminds that This service is based on Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology to locate devices, even if they are out of range of their mobile devices.so other Galaxy device users registered in SmartThings Find who find missing devices will be able to help locate them.

Regarding the security and privacy of this service, Samsung adds that:

SmartThings Find encrypts user data and keeps it protected by the defense-grade security platform, Samsung Knox. A device’s location data is only disclosed to others with the user’s permission, and each user’s ID changes every 15 minutes and is stored anonymously.

But since bad users of location devices can also be made, SmartThings Find also has the ability to identify unknown SmartTags that may have been following the same person for a period of time.

More Info/Image Credit: Samsung