A complete computer integrated inside a keyboard

It is not the first time that we have found a computer completely integrated into a keyboard, as is the case with the re-launch of the legendary Commodore 64, but it is not the only existing option.

Those who need a computer for basic tasks and that take up little space, the Abacus computer series, now in a Kickstarter funding campaign, is another option to consider. Like the Commodore 64 remake, among others, it is a thick keyboard where its interior houses all the components of the computer.



Obviously we are talking about a computer with basic features, including the daily use of office applications, programming, video call sessions, and even viewing content such as Netflix or other platformswith Windows 10 pre-installed and linux-compatible.

For everyday tasks

This series of computers is designed to be taken out of the box, connected to a power supply of 18W or higher, and also to the monitor or television that you want to use. A striking aspect is that this computer has a system called Infinite Connect through which a module can be removed from the computer to use it wirelessly from the sofa via a 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity system.

This means that users do not have to worry about setting up Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connections if they want to use the computer wirelessly, avoiding the possible mess of cables that carrying the computer from one place to another would entail.

The Abacus series of computers consists of Abacus Basic, Abacus Plus and Abacus Xexisting in Black Shell Edition and Clear Shell Edition, all powered by Intel Cherry Trail Z8350 Quad-Core Processorwhere the difference is in the capacity of DDR3 RAM and storage in eMMC units.

As we can see, it is a series of general-purpose computers, which also has an audio input, headphone output, expansion via microSD cards and 4K video output, and that users can purchase from the equivalent of 147 euros ( plus shipping), with shipments planned for anywhere in the world throughout January of next year.

The goal has been far exceeded, with 26 more days remaining in the campaign, with at this point a reward exhausted, which denotes the interest in an affordable general-purpose computer that also takes up little space.

Those interested have all the information on the Abacus series campaign website on Kickstarter.

