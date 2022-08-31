Samsung working for Google on a Tensor chip, which doesn’t look like the Pixel 7’s

- Advertisement -

would be working on a chip Tensor difficult to identify. It is no mystery in fact that in the google-fonts-yourself-and-improve-data-protection/">Google revolution that of the farewell to Qualcomm for chips designed in Mountain View, there is a hand of Samsung which manufactures the Tensors in its own factories and probably also provided a foundation to shape on the design needs to arrive at the chip imagined by Google.

The chip of 6, 6 Pro and 6a (the review of the latter is recent, you can find it here) for the general public is the first generation Tensor, for professionals instead it is S5P9845. Colleagues from galaxyclub.nl have learned that Samsung would be working on the chip S5P9865with code name Zuma for a developer board known as Ripcurrent. The thought of Google Pixel 7 is spontaneous, it is easy to think that Zuma is the second generation Tensor, but it ’t seem to be the case.

- Advertisement -

RIPCURRENT NAME RELATED TO THE PIXEL 8 CHIP?

The accounts do not add up with the name of the developer board. From the rumors we know that the one of the Google Pixel 7 in fact should be Cloudripperso Ripcurrent it should lead to another project we don’t know about yet. Whether it’s the Google Pixel 8, given that a couple of months after the launch, the works for the Pixel 7 should be winding down? At present it is difficult to unbalance, but the Pixel 8 hypothesis is also suggested by the progression of the design code, so if S5P9845 is the first generation Tensor S5P9865 it could be the third one. We’ll see.

For the arrival on the market of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro the time should be almost ripe. In recent days several clues have brought the moment of presentation closer, the last, the clearest, came Jon Prosser. According to the whistleblower, who cited sources “very authoritative”the next top of the range that Google has already said a lot should be presented on 6 October with pre-orders opening immediately after the event, while availability would be set for October 13, a week later.

In short, the Pixel 7 would be slightly ahead of its predecessors, a little bit what Apple did with the debut date of the iPhone 14.