samsung galaxy s23 ultra: the camera design will feel familiar

The announcement of Samsung’s next line of top-of-the-line smartphones isn’t just around the corner – if the manufacturer maintains its usual pace of offering renewal, we’ll have to wait until the start of 2023 – but there is already a fair amount of rumors about the flagship model, the S23 Ultra. To add another piece to the identikit that is slowly being composed is once again the Ice Universe leaker. According to the source, Samsung will propose the same of the compartment seen in the current S22 Ultra.

UNCHANGED DESIGN, BUT THERE WILL BE NEWS UNDER THE SHELL

The reference goes specifically to how the modules that make up the rear camera of S22 Ultra are housed, the protagonist of the image that the leaker attaches to his message on Twitter.

100% confirmed that the Samsung S23 Ultra will maintain the exact same camera design as the S22 Ultra, I think this design is good and can continue to be used, it is simple and natural.

We are therefore talking about lenses that protrude slightly from the body and free from any element that encloses them (unlike what happens, for example, in the S22 and S22 Plus). One design simple and natural, comments Ice Universe, which the South Korean manufacturer would have decided to reuse in the next flagship. It is worth pointing out that we are talking about how the lenses are integrated into the body, but that does not mean that the same components seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra will also be found under them. It was the Ice Universe itself that supported the hypothesis of the integration of a 200MP main sensor that would take the place of the 108MP one integrated in the S22 Ultra.

THE EXPECTED SPECIFICATIONS

In recent times i rumor about S23 Ultra have intensified and it is worth summarizing the most relevant ones:

soc Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

6.8 “display, resolution 3088 x 1440 pixels

rear camera with 200MP main sensor

5,000 mAh battery

dimensions similar to those of S22 Ultra

One UI 5.1