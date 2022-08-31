In the test: The microinverter DS3-S from APSystems for large solar modules

The DS3-S from is a that is said to be able to handle up to 18 amperes of direct current per input – which makes sense for balcony power plants.

The demand for small and photovoltaic systems is currently astronomical and small system complete sets up to 600 watts – also known as “balcony power plants” – are only sporadically available. We have already described in our article Microinverter Market Overview that this is not necessarily a problem, because you can also look for the individual parts.

One inverter stood out in the overview: The DS3-S from APSystems, which can handle up to 18 amps at 22 to 55 volts at its two DC voltage inputs; That makes it interesting because the trend is towards with 400 watts and more, but many of them with low load voltages (V mp ) work between 29 and 35 volts.

Our test modules, for example – two Sunket SKT415M10 and two Trina TSM-545DE19 – deliver 13.13 amps at 31.61 volts and 17.37 amps at 31.4 volts.