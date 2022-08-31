In the test: The microinverter DS3-S from APSystems for large solar modules

The DS3-S from apsystems is a microinverter that is said to be able to handle up to 18 amperes of direct current per input – which makes sense for balcony power plants.
The demand for small and large photovoltaic systems is currently astronomical and small system complete sets up to 600 watts – also known as “balcony power plants” – are only sporadically available. We have already described in our article Microinverter Market Overview that this is not necessarily a problem, because you can also look for the individual parts.
One inverter stood out in the overview: The DS3-S from APSystems, which can handle up to 18 amps at 22 to 55 volts at its two DC voltage inputs; That makes it interesting because the trend is towards modules with 400 watts and more, but many of them with low load voltages (Vmp) work between 29 and 35 volts.
Our test modules, for example – two Sunket SKT415M10 and two Trina TSM-545DE19 – deliver 13.13 amps at 31.61 volts and 17.37 amps at 31.4 volts.