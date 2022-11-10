Samsung wants to increase QD-OLED panel production and sell to competitors, report says

After the launch at the beginning of the year and the success of evaluations of its first TV with a QD-OLED panel, Samsung decided to expand production. Since then, over the months, reports have already revealed that the company intends to eliminate the need for the QD color conversion glass substrate, has already managed to increase the efficiency of this type of screen by 85% and that it aims to sell about 1, 5 million devices with the technology in 2023.

In a report by UBI Research, CEO Choong Hoon Yi states that Samsung Display intends to expand the ability to take orders from Apple and other companies🇧🇷 Production would be done on its A5 production line, which will use Gen 8.6 substrates and focus on monitors up to 27 inches. Samsung once had Dell Alienware as a business partner.