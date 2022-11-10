dbrand makes fun of Twitter’s Verified badge via new product

The dbrand has already been known for polemicizing in its products, coming to buy a fight even with Sony on account of customizable covers for the PS5. With all the controversy surrounding the verification stamps on Twitter, dbrand decided to make fun of the situation and launched a pack of stickers with the same symbol of verified on the social network. The most amazing part is that the card costs “only $8”, the same price users must pay if they want a verified badge on Twitter.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the billionaire has been popular with his dubious decisions about the platform’s future. This week, Twitter started to implement changes to the verified badges, where, unlike the previous system, those who want a badge that gives a certain exclusivity and importance to their profile, must subscribe to Twitter Blue. The change was accompanied by a series of inconsistencies, with verified profiles receiving a second seal to attest to the profile’s veracity, a feature that was quickly revoked. Given the controversy of the situation, dbrand has also decided to sell verified stamps on its website, but it’s all a joke with the extremely controversial decision made by Elon Musk. Instead of sustaining the worst scam ever, pay us once to check what you want. Checkmate, Elon.

Based on the image released, the card has eight verified seal stickers. This includes five small, two medium and one gigantic. Considering this is dbrand, such a move is not all that surprising. So, what did you think of this attitude from dbrand?

