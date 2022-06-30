Samsung presents the Galaxy XCover6 Pro for those looking for a resistant mobile

- Advertisement -

Galaxy XCover6 Pro is the new version of the series of “rugged” mobiles from Samsung. It is intended for mobile professionals working in extreme environmental environments or anyone who needs an ultra-rugged terminal, for example for sports and adventure activities.

The offer of smartphones is very wide and is used equally in consumption and companies. If a current mobile, including hugely expensive top of the range, falls to the ground, it is very likely that if it does not have additional screen protectors or covers, the screen will break, the digitizer or other components will be damaged. Samsung has its own line to cover these incidents.

Thus, the Galaxy XCover6 Pro is certified to meet the tests of the military standard MIL-STD 810G and also offers certification IP68 for resistance to water and dust. It includes the Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ layer and is capable of withstanding bumps and drops, extreme temperatures, high levels of solar radiation, vibrations, humidity, salt water and immersion in fresh water at a depth of 1.5 m for up to thirty minutes.

Your screen has a diagonal of 6.6 inches with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Samsung has opted for a PLS LCD screen instead of OLED in order to offer a digitizer with “increased touch sensitivity”, which means that the screen of this terminal can be handled even with gloves or wet hands.

For the rest, it must be said that the terminal is the first of this line of resistant smartphones that has support for 5G broadband networks thanks to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset it uses, along with 6 Gbytes of RAM and 128 Gbytes of storage capacity.

Other notable components that stand out from what Samsung offers in its general mobile lines are a slot for microSD memory cards and a removable 4,050 mAh battery. Users can charge the device through its USB Type-C port and also with a proprietary accessory that connects through two pogo pins on the bottom of the device. Samsung will not include a charger with this terminal, following the strategy of the rest of its offer.

The cameras are not the most important component in this type of device and the terminal has a double sensor on the back, with 50MP with f/1.8 aperture and an 8MP ultra wide-angle sensor with f/2.2 aperture. in the front, there’s a 13MP selfie camera housed in a waterdrop notch.

The new XCover6 comes with Android 12 as standard and Samsung’s OneUI customization layer. The company promise four updates to the Android operating system and five years of security patches. The Galaxy XCover6 Pro will be available from July 2022 in select markets in Europe, Asia and the Middle East. No official price has been provided, but it will be around $499.