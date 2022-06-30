HomeTech NewsRaspberry of 7 euros that can connect to WiFi

Raspberry of 7 euros that can connect to WiFi

Tech News

Published on

By Brian Adam
raspberry wifi.jpg
raspberry wifi.jpg
- Advertisement -

Raspberry is a revolution in the world of electronics. For very little price we have the processor and ports necessary to create practically anything, from a mini-computer to the brain of a robot, being the heart of many of the inventions we see on KickStarter.

Now in Raspberry they have announced the Raspberry Pi Pico W, with a RP2040 microcontroller and 264 kB of SRAM memory.

[mb_related_posts1]

As you can see, it doesn’t have much RAM, and the processor isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s enough to create a mini-robot that can connect to the Internet. In this video, published on raspberrypi.com, you have the details:

Samsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

That is the great improvement over what they presented with the Raspberry Pico, a device that has sold more than 2 million units.

Having WiFi will allow our projects to connect to the Internet, being ideal for communicating with other devices, including other Raspberry. Imagine the number of IoT projects that we can do this way, managing information at home with dozens of microcontrollers around the corner.

It has 802.11n connectivity, and is compatible with higher models.

By the way, when it comes to flash storage, it’s only 2 MB, with a micro USB port, but solutions could be programmed to save information in the cloud, so there are no problems with that issue.

[mb_related_posts2]

A genius of only 51 × 21 mm wide, ready for us to test our programming skills. For C developers, today’s release of the Pico SDK includes support for wireless networks.

It can be obtained for 6.95 euros, including VAT, at Tiendatec.es.

Along with the Raspberry Pi Pico W, they have also introduced the Pico H ($5) and Pico WH ($7), which add preloaded headers. Pico H and Pico W are available today; Peak WH will follow in August.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

Did you know that you can install Windows 11 on your MacBook? way to go

Very recently Apple introduced its new MacBook Pro 13, a model with an...
Tech News

WhatsApp improves reactions to messages with a long-awaited novelty

There is no doubt that one of the great innovations that have come...
Apple

iPhone 2G is 15 years old, the prototypes in this video are worth (each) $ 500,000!

iPhone 2G arrived on the market 15 years ago, and amidst celebrations, anniversaries and...
Apps

Redesign and new features in Facebook Groups

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.