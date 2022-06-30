Raspberry of 7 euros that can connect to WiFi

Raspberry is a revolution in the world of electronics. For very little price we have the processor and ports necessary to create practically anything, from a mini-computer to the brain of a robot, being the heart of many of the inventions we see on KickStarter.

Now in Raspberry they have announced the Raspberry Pi Pico W, with a RP2040 microcontroller and 264 kB of SRAM memory.

As you can see, it doesn’t have much RAM, and the processor isn’t anything to write home about, but it’s enough to create a mini-robot that can connect to the Internet. In this video, published on raspberrypi.com, you have the details:

That is the great improvement over what they presented with the Raspberry Pico, a device that has sold more than 2 million units.

Having WiFi will allow our projects to connect to the Internet, being ideal for communicating with other devices, including other Raspberry. Imagine the number of IoT projects that we can do this way, managing information at home with dozens of microcontrollers around the corner.

It has 802.11n connectivity, and is compatible with higher models.

By the way, when it comes to flash storage, it’s only 2 MB, with a micro USB port, but solutions could be programmed to save information in the cloud, so there are no problems with that issue.

A genius of only 51 × 21 mm wide, ready for us to test our programming skills. For C developers, today’s release of the Pico SDK includes support for wireless networks.

It can be obtained for 6.95 euros, including VAT, at Tiendatec.es.

Along with the Raspberry Pi Pico W, they have also introduced the Pico H ($5) and Pico WH ($7), which add preloaded headers. Pico H and Pico W are available today; Peak WH will follow in August.