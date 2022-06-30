what does it take to have whatsapp

Are you new to this mobile or is it the first time you want to make a account? In this case it can be a bit confusing. know what you need to have WhatsAppbecause being so widespread is a fact that is often taken for granted and therefore there are not many explanations.

The good news is that the WhatsApp requirements are very low, that is, almost surely you can WhatsApp on your Android mobile. If you want something more specific, we will tell you everything your Android mobile needs to have so you can use WhatsApp.

What do you need to use WhatsApp

WhatsApp is a mobile application and, like any other application, you can download it from the app store that comes on the mobile. On Android phones, that app store is called Google Play. In the unusual cases in which the mobile does not have Google Play, as in the latest Huawei mobiles, it can also be downloaded from the Huawei App Gallery or by downloading the app directly from the WhatsApp website.

Of course, before being able to install WhatsApp you will have to meet a series of minimum requirements, although they are very low since the application is light and was launched many years ago. On Android mobiles, you need them to have a Android version 4.1 or higher installed, which will be normal. Android version 4.1 was launched in 2012 and it has been many years since any mobile with this version has been put on sale. If you have doubts, you can always check what version of Android you have installed.

Being a relatively light application, you should not have problems in terms of RAM. WhatsApp uses very little RAM, so you shouldn’t have any problem with a relatively recent mobile. Today it is difficult to find mobiles with less than 1 GB of RAM, and this should be enough for normal WhatsApp use.

Where there may be a problem is in the storage space. The WhatsApp app needs just under 100MB of app and cache storage, but the space will grow quickly as we use the app, especially if you’re in a lot of groups. Taking into account that WhatsApp is going to fight for the available space with the rest of the applications installed on the mobile, you should have at least 500 MB of free space to be able to at least start using the app comfortably. If you have several gigabytes free, all the better.

Also, you’re going to need a phone number that can receive calls or SMS messages. It is better if that number is on the same phone, although it is not essential. That is, you can use WhatsApp on a mobile and verify the phone number with another phone. WhatsApp is an application that works over the Internet, so you must have your mobile connected to Wi-Fi or have a data plan on your mobile to be able to use it.

Of course you will also need the WhatsApp application. As we mentioned before, you can download it for free from Google Play through this link or from the WhatsApp website, in APK format. This is the summary of what you need to use WhatsApp on an Android mobile today.