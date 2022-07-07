Samsung has introduced the world’s first glare-free monitor

- Advertisement -

Samsung has dubbed its new ViewFinity S8 monitor for professionals and content creators the “world’s first glare-free monitor.” According to the tech giant, the ViewFinity S8 has earned the “Glare Free” label thanks to its matte screen that meets the UL verification standard in three categories: Disability Glare, Discomfort Glare, and Reflection Glare. All three types of reflections can affect the user’s viewing experience in various ways, and Samsung has gone to great lengths to ensure that ViewFinity S8 minimizes reflections across the board. Disability glare refers to the reduction in visual acuity that occurs when a bright light on a dark background is pointed directly at the user. An example is a vehicle driving on the other side of the road with its high beams on at night.

Discomfort glare is generated by external light sources and can cause eye fatigue or discomfort. Intense stadium lighting suddenly switched on during a match can cause annoying glare.

And last but not least, reflection glare occurs when a light source shines and reflects off the surface of a monitor.

Thanks to its matte panel, Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 monitor met UL standards for all three types of glare and received its coveted certificates. Of course, there are other design elements that make the Samsung ViewFinity S8 a professional-grade device for content creators. The stand is one of them as it offers height adjustment and can also pivot, tilt or swivel.