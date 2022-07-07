HomeTech NewsMobileSamsung has introduced the world's first glare-free monitor

Samsung has introduced the world’s first glare-free monitor

Tech NewsMobileTech GiantsSamsung

Published on

By Abraham
samsung viewfinity s8 monitor ips lcd viewing angles.jpg
samsung viewfinity s8 monitor ips lcd viewing angles.jpg
- Advertisement -

Samsung has dubbed its new ViewFinity S8 monitor for professionals and content creators the “world’s first glare-free monitor.” According to the tech giant, the ViewFinity S8 has earned the “Glare Free” label thanks to its matte screen that meets the UL verification standard in three categories: Disability Glare, Discomfort Glare, and Reflection Glare. All three types of reflections can affect the user’s viewing experience in various ways, and Samsung has gone to great lengths to ensure that ViewFinity S8 minimizes reflections across the board. Disability glare refers to the reduction in visual acuity that occurs when a bright light on a dark background is pointed directly at the user. An example is a vehicle driving on the other side of the road with its high beams on at night.

Discomfort glare is generated by external light sources and can cause eye fatigue or discomfort. Intense stadium lighting suddenly switched on during a match can cause annoying glare.

And last but not least, reflection glare occurs when a light source shines and reflects off the surface of a monitor.

How to use Android split screen with any app, even if it doesn’t support it

Thanks to its matte panel, Samsung’s ViewFinity S8 monitor met UL standards for all three types of glare and received its coveted certificates. Of course, there are other design elements that make the Samsung ViewFinity S8 a professional-grade device for content creators. The stand is one of them as it offers height adjustment and can also pivot, tilt or swivel.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Mobile

Xiaomi continues to use a virtual proximity sensor in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Xiaomi has once again enlisted Elliptic Labs, a Norwegian provider of software-based virtual proximity...
iphone

Only the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max will have the new Apple A16 chip according to Ming-Chi Kuo

Ming-Chi Kuo has published a report stating that the A16 processor will be exclusive...
Entertainment

The curious case of Xiaomi televisions that disassemble themselves. What’s happening?

Xiaomi boasts a family of smart TVs with a high value for money. To...
iphone

The iPhone is shielded against attacks with the new Isolation mode

Apple has announced a new “extreme” security feature called Isolation mode — also coming...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Tech News

Compilation of the best 4K and QHD wallpaper apps of 2022

We have already talked before about various mobile applications that serve to provide varied...
Apps

Android Auto 7.9 is now official: the new beta version could increase the quality of the audio and can now be downloaded

A week after Android Auto hit 7.8 stable, the beta progresses to receive Android...

© 2021 voonze.com.