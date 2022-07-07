Only the iPhone 14 Pro / Pro Max will have the new Apple A16 chip according to Ming-Chi Kuo

- Advertisement -

Ming-Chi Kuo has published a report stating that the A16 processor will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max phones.

Furthermore, Kuo indicates that Apple will increase the ratio of flagship vs. non-flagship chips to 60%-40%.

This means that the company expects to sell more units of the iPhone 14 Pro and will adapt its marketing strategies in that direction.

Thanks to the higher ratio, some component suppliers such as Sony and LG Innotek are also expected to post 20-30% more revenue, compared to last year’s orders.

Kuo also mentioned that products from Sony (sensor manufacturer) and LG Innotek (color correction matrix manufacturer) will only be seen on iPhone 14 Pro devices.