Free karting and networking for digital business professionals

Face-to-face events are reactivated after many months of inactivity, and digital business professionals, and especially e-commerce professionals, are beginning to have interesting opportunities to meet, learn and network face-to-face.

We have a clear example with the 3rd Karting and face-to-face networking in Madrid between professionals of Electronic Commerce and digital businesses of La Latina Valley. It will be held on October 19, from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm, in Madrid.

With all the details on lalatinavalley.es, the event promises to be both professionally interesting and personally entertaining. Here you have the karting videos of the two previous editions:

The idea is to offer the opportunity to talk and do business in a karting circuit, closed for the event, where we will have various discussions.

In the last edition there were more than 140 online store managers, and this time we will have attendees with eCommerce Manager profiles, directors of digital businesses of large brands and managers and founders of online stores.

The event is sponsored by Banc Sabadell, Bizum, PayComet, SiteGround and SiteSpect.

If you are interested, entry is free for professionals in the online sector in Spain, being necessary to register at this link.