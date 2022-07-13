Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is very close: FCC certification with Qualcomm SoC

- Advertisement -

Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung’s next booklet leaflet, we know it well by now. The launch is expected during next month’s Unpacked event, and precisely on August 10 according to rumors (Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro will also be unveiled with him).

In short, in short, and in fact in recent weeks we have collected a continuous flow of information on the device: last week we have already seen it thanks to some covers leaked ahead of time, and therefore we know that the design compared to the predecessor will remain almost unchanged in the lines – including the distinctive rear camera layout – but not in aspect ratio, since it will be wider. Moreover, it should also have an improved crease, and therefore less visible and invasive even to the touch.

SNAPDRAGON 8+ GEN 1 FOR EVERYONE

In short, an almost complete identikit. But if further proof is needed that Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now on the launch pad, here comes one with the certification received from the smartphone (corresponding to the model code SM-F936U) by theUS government agency FCC (Federal Communications Commission). A ritual step, necessary to proceed with marketing, and which usually anticipates the launch of the products by a few weeks: it all adds up.

For the rest, certification is also an opportunity to find confirmation of some key elements. Starting with the SoC, that is a Snapdragon from Qualcomm’s 8 Gen 1 family (presumably 8+ Gen 1, but there’s no way to tell for sure via the documentation). Just as happened for Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, also for Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 the Qualcomm chip, except for sensational surprises, it will be adopted on all marketsincluding the European one (unlike what happens with the Galaxy S family, which instead mounts the proprietary Exynos solutions).

GALAXY Z FOLD 4: WHAT WE KNOW

Display: internal: AMOLED 7.6 “QXGA, 120Hz external: AMOLED 6.2 “HD +, 120Hz

SoC: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Memory: 12 / 16GB of RAM, 256 / 512GB internal

12 / 16GB of RAM, 256 / 512GB internal Cameras: external: 10MP internal: 16MP UDC rear: 50 + 12 + 12MP (main, ultra wide angle, tele)

Battery: 4.400mAh, 25W

4.400mAh, 25W OS: Android 12 with One UI

