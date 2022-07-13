HomeMobileAndroidMoto X30 Pro will be Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in Europe: the...

Moto X30 Pro will be Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in Europe: the price amazes

Motorola is preparing to renew its top of the range offer with the much discussed Moto X30 Pro, a smartphone that the winged house should present by the end of the month (at least in China) and which will mark the commercial debut of the 200 MegaPixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor (anyway already surpassed by the new HP3 presented recently).

At the moment the identikit of the smartphone is quite complete and presents us a technical data sheet suitable for the band to which they belongsince we find a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, a basic configuration from 12/256 GB of very fast memories (UFS 3.1 for storage) and a panel OLED QHD + with refresh rate a 144 Hzin addition to the aforementioned main camera from 200 MPaccompanied by two secondary sensors from 50 and 12 MP.

In short, a very complete and captivating package, which, however, still presents a considerable unknown: how much will it cost? The insider thought about answering the question Nils Ahrensmeierwhich also revealed an important detail regarding the name that the smartphone will adopt in Europe.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA: THE PRICE IS REASONABLE

In a period in which all the main manufacturers are revising their price lists upwards, it seems that Motorola will position its top of the range on an overall reasonable price range, especially if you compare it with the direct competition. In fact, according to reports there is talk of about 899 euros for the 12/256 GB model undoubtedly a very balanced configuration.

A compact mobile with Android and physical keyboard that triumphs on Kickstarter
Price which, however, must be taken with the right degree of skepticism, as the same informant is keen to point out that he is also detecting various fluctuations also with regard to the list values ​​for other Motorola smartphones at the center of the rumors, such as the next Razr , which seems to vary between 1,149 and 1,299 euros. Nothing is taken for granted, but the rumors are undoubtedly positive.

You may have noticed then that the title of this section mentions Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and not Moto X30 Pro, this is because – again according to Ahrensmeier, the winged house has chosen to use the new nomenclature for the international distribution of the smartphone, probably also to align it with the many others Ultra illustrious members of the sector. In addition, we point out that the images you found in the article are unofficial renderings that emerged in the past few hours and a first alleged live shot (opening image).

We conclude with a final clarification, namely that the name Edge 30 Neo motorcycle recently spotted is none other than the usual Moto Edge 30 Lite which was also talked about at the end of last month, so there are no particular additions to the already crowded Motorola lineup.

MOTOROLA EDGE 30 ULTRA – ALLEGED TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Display: 6.67 “, OLED, 144 Hz refresh, QHD + resolution
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM: 12GB, LPDDR5
  • Internal storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear cameras: 200 + 50 + 12 MP
  • Front camera: 60 MP
  • Battery: 4,500 mAh
  • Charging speed: 125W wired, 30 or 50W wireless
  • Operating system: Android 12

