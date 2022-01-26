These are the leaked specifications of Samsung’s new Galaxy S22 mobile family

New mobile family presentation in sight. Samsung has just made official the celebration of the event that will take place on February 9 to present the new Galaxy S22 mobile family.

And just with the official announcement of the company, we know through today’s leak the main specifications of the three members that will make up this new family of mobiles, which according to Samsung, will mark “a new standard that will be epic for smartphones, with the series S, the most outstanding to date.



In this regard, the new family will be made up of the members Galaxy S22, S22 Plus, and S22 Ultra, which will arrive in Europe with the Exynos 220 processor, while in the United States it will arrive with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Regardless of the market, all these models of the new family will arrive with Android 12 and Samsung’s customization layer, the Samsung One UI 4.1.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Standard

As WinFuture has learned, a medium with high success in mobile leaks, the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 will arrive with a 6.1″ FullHD+ AMOLED screen, with a dynamic refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 1500 nits, protected all by Gorilla Glass Victus.

It will have 8GB of RAM and 128/256GB of internal storage. The rear camera setup is configured with a 50MP (f1.8) front camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera, with 3x optical zoom. The front camera, in perforation on the screen, is limited to having a 10MP sensor.

It will have a 3,700 mAh battery, it will have Wi-Fi 6 (WLAN-ax), Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and 5G, and it will even be IP68 rated against dust and water.

Its price will be between 849 euros and 899 euros depending on the storage capacity, launching in the color options black, white, pink and green.

Samsung Galaxy S22+

This model maintains most of the features of its previous brother, except for a few differences. We find them in that its screen grows to 6.6″, being able to reach a maximum brightness of 1750 nits.

The capacity of its battery also grows to 4500 mAh. Its price ranges between 1049 euros and 1099 euros depending on its internal storage capacity, being able to choose between the following color options: black, white, green and rose gold.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

In honor of his last name, this is where we will find the greatest differences.

Its screen grows to 6.8″ with a higher resolution, QHD +. It will also arrive with 12GB of RAM, making up three variants of RAM and internal storage, with the first variant with 8GB of RAM and the remaining two with 12GB of RAM.

There are also changes to the rear camera setup, with a 108MP (f1.8) main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 10MP telephoto cameras, with x3 and x10 optical zoom respectively.

The front camera has a 40MP sensor. It will also come with a 5,000 mAh battery, ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, and stylus pen support. Its price will be 1,249 euros (8/128 GB), 1,349 euros (12/256 GB) and € 1,449 (12/512 GB). You can choose between black, white, green and burgundy color options.

Source: WinFuture

Image Credit: Samsung Official Announcement