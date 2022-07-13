Google Pixel 7 Pro is already among us: photos and videos of another prototype appear

- Advertisement -

Google showed us Pixel 7 And Pixel 7 Pro at the beginning of May, on the occasion of I / O 2022, but without dwelling too much on the details. And if before Mountain View unveiled the design (which is a natural and slight evolution of the one introduced by the predecessors), we already knew it due to renderings and leaks, now it is already time to “close encounters of the third kind”, direct.

The two smartphones have not yet been presented, but they are already among us: in fact, some prototypes are circulating that are sold at auction in different circumstances, and today another one has turned up. In short, pixels and leaks continue to rhyme, as always.

UNDER THE MASK

The user About40Clan has in fact shared on Twitter photos of what looks like a Pixel 7 Pro. The particular look of the back is given by a cover that tries to mask and conceal the identity of the device: the user in fact claims that the smartphone was purchased by a friend as a Pixel 6 Pro used on the Facebook Marketplace in the USA, and that only by examining it better at a later time would its nature of Pixel 7 Pro emerge.

Leaving aside the credibility of the story, which is not relevant, the photo which show Pixel 7 Pro up close and even one first clip which portrays him “in action”, although it is a rather melancholy final sequence: the excessive fame obtained by the tweets must have attracted the attention of Google, which also in this case proceeded with the remote locking of the prototype which is now an interesting brick with still some value and a good story behind it, but has ceased to be a working smartphone.

Already got blocked. Stuck in fastboot pic.twitter.com/gKweRAYOSh – About40 Clan (@soulpee) July 11, 2022

Recall that the launch of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro is expected (just like that of Pixel Watch) for the Autumn: who knows how many close encounters still await us with the big G devices from here until the official launch.