Galaxy Z Fold 4 goes to Geekbench: confirmations for chips and RAM

Some things are taken for granted, but they still remain predictions. But sometimes reality leaves you with a handful of flies in your hand. It doesn’t seem the case with Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, which seems to continue to offer the most powerful processor on the market, along the lines of its predecessors. In short, as expected.

The preview is offered by the benchmark portal Geekbench, where Samsung’s alleged folding super top of the range seems to have passed to test itself. Leaving aside the numerical results in single and multi core, which at this stage of development can be spoiled by a test One UI, therefore still to be optimized, the news are the specifications detected by the benchmark app.

They confirm the presence of 12 GB of RAM as on the current generation (Geekbench always detects a few less) and del Qualcomm’s most powerful chip, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 that the American company made official last month. The structure is that: a high-performance core 3.2 GHzthree of medium load from 2.75 GHz and four high efficiency from 2 GHz. On the fact that it is the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, in short, there can be no doubt, that that Samsung SM-F936U can be precisely Galaxy Z Fold 4 there is some.

But no more than someone: the current Galaxy Z Fold 3 has model number SM-F926U, so if it gives us so much…