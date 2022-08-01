Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro: Leaked design, features and price

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Unpacked 2022 event will be held on August 10. Samsung will launch two new foldable smartphones, Galaxy Z Fold4 and Galaxy Z Flip4, as well as two new smartwatches Galaxy Watch5 and the Watch5 Pro. Samsung has not officially revealed the launch details of the Watch5 series. However, rumors have revealed some details of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches, and now the official images have been . The Samsung Galaxy Watch5 series will sport a circular quite similar to the outgoing Watch 4 models. EvLeaks and 91Mobiles have shared renders of its design, which also reveal the color options of the two smartwatches.

The Galaxy Watch5 Pro will launch in two colors: Titanium Gray and Titanium Black. The standard Watch5 will be available in more color options. The 40mm variant of the Watch5 is said to launch in rose gold, graphite and silver colours, while the 44mm variant will debut in graphite, silver and sapphire colours. The new Galaxy smartwatches will come with many health and fitness-related , including a new temperature sensor to detect fever. Samsung will also introduce new ecosystem features to the Watch 5 series, which will work in conjunction with Galaxy smartphones and wearables.

Galaxy Watch 5 / 5 Pro Price

A report has also revealed the pricing details of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. According to the report, the basic 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 with Bluetooth connectivity will be priced at €259.98, while the 44mm variant will be priced at €286.90. The 45mm variant of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will start at €430.89.