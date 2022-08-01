iPhone 14: the war of suppliers also passes through the camera lenses

There is now just over a month to go until the launch of the 14 series and the rumors relating to the Apple top-of-the-range family continue to intensify as a result. To give us new details on this is the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo who recently published his latest updates regarding the movements of the production chain in particular that linked to photographic sector .

MUCH COMPETITION FOR IPHONE

At the heart of Kuo’s analysis are there the lenses which will be equipped on the photographic modules of all the iPhone 14 – remember that the Pro models should be equipped with a 48 MegaPixel sensor -, and that according to the latest rumors it seems that they will be provided by Sunny Optical.

This last detail is particularly interesting, as it represents a change within Apple’s supplier hierarchiessince previously it was other companies – most notably Largan and Genius – that held the largest stakes for this particular component, while it seems that with the iPhone 14 things are set to change in Sunny’s favor.

According to reports from Kuo, the company’s production capacity has improved considerably, to the point of being able to charge it with most of the 7P lenses that we will find on the next top of the range in Cupertino. In particular, for the Pro models there is talk of a supply equal to 50-60% of the total, which reaches 55-65% for the basic modelswhile Largan and Genius will share the rest equally.