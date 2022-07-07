HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsThis will be the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and...

This will be the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro

This will be the appearance of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro
Little by little, all the secrets of the samsung galaxy Watch 5. The next smartwatch from the Korean manufacturer points ways, with an increase in battery, in addition to the possibility that they will surprise us by presenting a pro version of this smart watch.

The truth is that the possibility that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 had a more powerful version with better finishes makes perfect sense, they would simply replace the Classic version, h we could not confirm this information.

Although until now we did not know what the final design that this smart watch would have. But the mystery has just been solved thanks to a publication on the 91Mobiles portal where they leave nothing to the imagination.

A recognizable design

Through a series of 3d rendering We can see the exact design that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will have, the company’s next smart watches that boast a well-known design.

appearance-of-the-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch.jpg" width="980" height="538" >

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Design 91Mobiles

The truth is that we do not see too many aesthetic changes between the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and its predecessors, but it is not a bad idea to bet on a continuous design. If something works, don’t change it…

With respect to Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, we are facing the most vitaminized smart watch of the company. This model seems to be without a physical rotating bezel, but we can confirm that it will be 45mm in diameter in a single version.

As for the Samsung GalaxyWatch 5, This smart watch will come in two sizes of 46 and 44 mm. With a slightly simpler design, he still bears similarities to his older brother.

For example, both versions will have physical buttons on the right side, in addition to having an LTE option. Regarding the operating system that they will use, the idea is that they bet on WearOS 3.5 under Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5 interface.

Finally, at the moment we do not know the official date of presentation of these models, but Samsung will surely take advantage of the August event, where they will show their new folding phones with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as a great exponent, to officially present their new smart watches And according to samsung galaxy watch 5 designIn addition to the different functions that have been leaked, it is clear that this smartwatch will have enough weapons to be the best alternative to the Apple Watch Series 8, which will be presented in September of this year.

