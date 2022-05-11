The first images of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 appear, are there any surprises?

There is less left for the new folding smartphones from Samsung become a reality, and as usual, some details of what they will offer are becoming known. This time it’s up to the almighty Galaxy ZFold4 Of which some images of its design have been leaked and one of its clear objectives is to maintain the dominance that the Korean company has of this market segment that is definitely here to stay.

One of the things that is quite clear from reviewing the images that have been released is that Samsung’s efforts to style the design of the terminal are on the right track (which, among other things, will be finer, staying at 6.4 millimeters per part). This, in addition, can solve one of the biggest complaints that users have -and rightly so- regarding the weight that all smartphones with a folding screen have in general. And, all this, without there being a reduction in benefits… quite the opposite.

smartprix

The possible screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

This component will maintain the technology of the panel, which will remain OLEDbeing the completely open dimensions of 7.6 inches, while closed it will drop to 6.2. Therefore, everything indicates that excellence will be maintained in this section. If you think that what is indicated will make the smartphone especially great, nothing is further from the truth. If what has been indicated in the source of the information is fulfilled, there will be excellent news, since the dimensions will be of 158.2 x 128.1 x 6.4mm. A great advance over the previous generation.

smartprix

Other options that this terminal will almost certainly include are a very powerful processor, almost certainly it will be a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ (which will debut in the market of phones with operating system Android), and in what has to do with the RAM, the minimum that will be inside it will be 8 GB, a considerable figure -and that ensures that there will be no problem when using the device in all kinds of situations- .

A camera that will be much better

This is because everything indicates that it will inherit everything good that could already be seen in the Galaxy S22 Ultra. That is, some lenses well integrated into the chassis and that will allow this team to be the best phone with a folding screen on the market when it comes to taking photos and recording videos. will have three elements that will allow you to obtain images of excellent definition even at night and, in addition, you will be able to record at 8K. And, all this, without forgetting that its thickness will be reduced.

smartprix

With a much better hinge that will hardly be noticeable on the screen, and this is very important because it is a step that manufacturers must achieve to optimize their equipment, there has also been speculation about the possibility of a change in the internal camera and that it may not be integrated under the screen. If so, which is very doubtful, it would be necessary to see what is the solution chosen by Samsung for this terminal that will be announced this summer.

>