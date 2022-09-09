- Advertisement -

galaxy- -will-have-an-unchanged-screen- - .jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Samsung Galaxy S23 will have an unchanged screen, continuity expands">

Once the new iPhone 14 is a reality, the news does not stop and now the focus is on other models that are quite close to being announced. An example is the Samsung Galaxy S23of which it has been known that the entire range will have quite continuous sections, such as what has to do with the terminal screen.

Not long ago it was indicated that the new range of smartphones from the Korean company would have dimensions that would be very similar to those that could be seen in the Galaxy S22. This was already an unequivocal signal that in what has to do with the design should not expect great news (in a similar way to what has happened with the new iPhone). The fact is that new data has come to confirm this.

- Advertisement -

So much so, that the three models that are expected to be part of the new Samsung range that will be presented around Christmas will have the same dimensions than in the previous generation:

Samsung Galaxy S23: 6.1 inches

Samsung Galaxy S23+: 6.6 inches

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 6.8 inches

The resolution will not change on these Samsung either

And this is something that many wished would not be the case, but it seems that the manufacturer is clear that it does not need to increase this section to offer excellent quality. Thus, the first two terminals that we have indicated before will continue to use FullHD+Meanwhile he larger and complete will be the one that you use a panel of 1440p. That is, the same as in the Galaxy S22. Therefore, do not expect much progress. Perhaps, that the type of panel becomes LPTO, which would significantly optimize the visual experience that will be enjoyed.

GSMArena

On the other hand, in what has to do with the dimensions of each model -which do present slight changes-, what has been leaked from the source of the information is the following:

Samsung Galaxy S23: 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 millimeters

Samsung Galaxy S23+: 157.8 x 76.2 x 7.6 millimeters

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9 millimeters

Some of the novelties that are expected in these smartphones

The model that will offer the greatest advances will be the Ultra (this already sounds like something to us, of course). This will have a 5,000 mAh battery -and fast charge of 45W– and a main camera that could reach a resolution of 200MP. Besides, having an additional 10X periscope-type element to achieve a very important optical zoom that will leave the new iPhone 14 Pro far behind. The Samsung Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S23+ will have minor advances, the most notable being that the sensor for telephoto will be much better.

- Advertisement -

>