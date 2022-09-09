Instagram tests a function that can become completely crazy

- Advertisement -

The social network is in the process of launching many new features to stand up to options like TikTok that are making things very difficult for it in the market. One of those that can arrive in a short time is what has been called Repost and that could make browsing the application absolutely … or not. This wants to bring one of the things that is already common in Instagram Stories to the platform’s traditional publications: that users can share what another has published in their entire Instagram story. That way, if something you see on someone’s profile catches your eye, you can share it again. This can be a good way to have more presence for creators, but if there is no minimum control, it may be the case that you see something in your feed repeatedly on a constant basis. And this can even be detrimental to the social network itself. Therefore, it would be good if, finally, Repost reaches the whole world, there is some control that Instagram is not flooded with a publication, since surely if this happens it would end up generating rejection by the unitaries (in the Stories this is not very serious, but sometimes it happens). For now it is in a test version What is certain is that the tests have begun, because at the notice of the consultant Matt Navarra, the company itself stepped forward to indicate that it is true that this new function is being tested to offer more options to users and that “original creators are credited by others for their work. In addition, it has been indicated that the working group in question is small, so we are at an early stage of testing. In the image that can be seen that was published with the warning of this new option on Instagram, with a direct question to the head of the social network, it can be seen that a button has been added to the bottom of the profile interface. This, with an icon reminiscent of the forwarding of the applications, will allow everyone to access old publications (it will be necessary to see if all those that have been made or only some that reach a certain period of time) . In this way, you can be shared with others. It is clear that everything will be quite simple. An improvement that must be controlled It is clear that this new Instagram option is much more optimal than what you can do now to share something you liked with other people: take a screenshot and then share it. Therefore, the arrival is positive provided that, as we have indicated, there is a control that the social network is not flooded with the same publications (which this will surely be attempted by some). >