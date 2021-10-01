Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 13 Pro Max: which is faster?

On September 14, the manufacturer of the bitten apple presented its new generation of mobile phones, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max as the main exponent. Without a doubt, the best iPhone in history and that comes with a clear objective: stand up to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra.

On paper the iPhone 13 Pro Max processor, the well-known Apple A15 Bionic, is a significantly less efficient SoC than that of its great rival, but we continue with the million dollar question: which of the two phones is more powerful?

To resolve this question, YouTuber PhoneBuff has made a performance test that tests the speed of the iPhone 13 Pro Max against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. In this way, we can know which of the two phones offers greater fluidity. And we already anticipate that the results have been very even.

iPhone 13 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

The test, as has become customary in speed test, consists of placing both terminals next to each other to run different applications. For example, it was tested with Facebook, Microsoft Word, Spotify … And when opening these apps, the truth is that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra swept its rival.

Initially, the Galaxy S21 Ultra had a 26% advantage over the iPhone 13 Pro Max, but things changed when it came to exporting videos in FilmoraGo. And it is that, the A15 Bionic pulled out muscle to demonstrate its powerful performance thanks to its excellent work in single-core tests.

The same happened with different games that were running. Evidently, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra was not far behind, far from it, making it clear that Apple’s claims that its processor was up to 50% faster than the competition is totally false.

Of course, at the benchmark level we can see that the performance of the iPhone 13 Pro Max is impressive, but when it comes to putting it to real use, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is not at all behind its rival.

Of course, at least it is clear that performance does not have as much to do with RAM as we think. More than anything because the iPhone 13 Pro Max has only 6 GB of RAM. And this speed test against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus shows that this element is not so important.

