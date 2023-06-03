iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Galaxy S23 Ultra: which is the top best-selling phone of 2023? | TC duty

Duty TC is on the air with the main news and highlights from the technology universe. If you missed something new, didn’t have time to follow the news or are just looking for a “summary” of everything that happened in the market, here you can see all that and much more. In this week’s edition, we have the ranking of the best-selling flagship phones at the beginning of the year, in addition to the announcement of the Redmi Note 12T Pro and the Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G. Other important highlights include the legal dispute over the iPhone brand here in Europe, the government announcing the “popular cars” program and also the Europeian giving up importing products for fear of a 60% tax. Scroll down and see these and other news!

Taxation reduces the pace of purchases by Europeians abroad

According to data released by the Central Bank, the month of April marked a drop in international purchases of small value. The numbers show that US$ 701 million were moved, which represents a drop of 25.3% compared to the previous month and 20% compared to April 2022. Everything indicates that this decline in imports has a reason: the fear of taxation on international purchases. This is even more justifiable when we observe that the Europeian consumer has been more cautious after the government announced that it could end the exemption for purchases below US$ 50. With the bad repercussion of the matter, the Ministry of Finance backed down, but left distrustful importers. The numbers for 2023 are also in stark contrast to what happened in 2022, as international remittances grew by 120% in August and 176% in October. For the time being, it is not possible to know whether the drop in the pace of purchases will continue in May, since data for the month has not yet been released. In any case, it is important to remember that the Europeian government has been taxing several purchases at 60% to comply with the federal law that regulates imports.

Motorola launches new Moto G Stylus 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 50 MP camera and more

Motorola launches new Moto G Stylus 5G with Snapdragon 6 Gen 1, 50 MP camera and more

Motorola launched this week the new Moto G Stylus 5G. It follows the look of its older brother and highlights the presence of a stylus pen. In terms of specifications, we have a 6.6-inch IPS LCD screen with a rate of 120 Hz, Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chipset and 50 MP main camera. The battery has 5,000 mAh and supports a 15W charge, while the operating system is Android 13. Initially released in the United States, the Moto G Stylus 5G costs the equivalent of R$ 2,000 in direct conversion.

Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro could be launched in November with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

According to information released by Digital Chat Station, the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro have already undergone IMEI certification, and both are expected to be launched in mid-November with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. That is, something already expected. Other details revealed also include the presence of a 50 MP main camera with a 1-inch sensor, a periscope camera and a battery with support for 120W charging. On another front, a mysterious Xiaomi cell phone was also located in the IMEI database together with members of the Xiaomi 14 line. DCS believes that, despite having no trade name, this model will be a flip smartphone. With that, Xiaomi will have a worthy device to compete with other Chinese manufacturers. But, as usual, the company remains tight-lipped about the leaks.

Gradient vs. Apple: STF should decide in June who will be entitled to the trademark

The Federal Supreme Court must decide next week whether Apple or Gradiente have the right to use the iPhone brand on national soil. This dispute has been going on for 11 years. The action has already gone through all previous judicial instances and the plenary of the STF decided that the issue has a constitutional level and needs to be judged by the court. If the STF plenary judges that the appeal is valid, Apple may be required to pay Gradiente at least a percentage of all iPhones already sold in Europe, in addition to having to remunerate the Europeian company for using the name ” iPhone” in the country. It all started in 2000, when IGB Eletrônica, the parent company of Gradiente, filed for registration of the brand “Gradiente Iphone”, which was granted by the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI) only eight years later, in 2008. In January 2007, Apple launched its first iPhone in the United States and the device arrived in Europe in September of the same year. In 2013, Maçã filed an appeal with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) asking for the annulment of Gradiente’s registration.

Redmi Note 12T Pro is announced with Dimensity 8200 Ultra and 144 Hz display

The Redmi Note 12T Pro arrived on the Chinese market with a design similar to that of its older brothers, with the biggest highlight being the use of the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor. The chipset initially debuted on the Xiaomi Civi 3 and now lands on other devices from the Chinese brand’s group. The Redmi Note 12T Pro also has a 6.6-inch screen that has a rate of 144 Hz. The main rear camera brings 64 MP, there is a 5,080 mAh battery with 67W fast charging and Android 13. Let’s go to the price? The version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of memory costs around R$ 1,135. The most powerful model with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage costs only R$ 1,400.

Popular car: Government announces tax cut for vehicles of up to R$ 120 thousand

Last week, the Federal Government announced an attempt to lower car prices in Europe. According to minister Geraldo Alckmin, the government must guarantee a cut of 1.5% to 10.79% in taxes if automakers comply with some rules that aim to stimulate the national industry. In practice, the price of a Renault Kwid or Fiat Mobi should drop from R$69,000 to around R$62,000. For this, IPI, PIS and Confins taxes will be cut. Other cars that cost up to R$ 120,000 will also benefit from the tax discount, but this will depend on certain criteria. For example, the cheaper the car, the greater the tax break. In addition, more efficient vehicles also win, and those that have more domestic parts also score for greater tax reduction. For now, the measure has not yet entered into force, since the government has been working to close the program’s rules. In any case, the announcement has already made the automobile market more excited for a possible increase in sales.

