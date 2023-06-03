Elon Musk accused of insider trading to boost Dogecoin

From memes to courts. After a long time being seen as a joke, Dogecoin, a virtual currency leveraged by Elon Musk, is at the center of a legal discussion.

Now, Tesla’s president is being accused of insider trading, that is, the use of privileged information, to negotiate and value cryptocurrency from a collective action opened by investors. According to the indictment, these moves would have cost them billions of dollars in their investments. A compensation requested is around US$ 258 billion for the damages.

In the lawsuit, filed in federal court in Manhattan on Wednesday, Musk allegedly exploited tweets, paid influencers, leveraged an appearance on Saturday Night Live and other “publicity stunts” to profitably trade his currency in to the detriment of investors through portfolios controlled by Musk and Tesla, stuffed with Dogecoins.