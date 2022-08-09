Samsung announces the Galaxy A23 5G as an appetizer to its new foldables

- Advertisement -

Samsung has presented the A23 5G, the version with support for fifth-generation broadband networks of one of its best-selling mid-range terminals.

The South Korean firm will display its best technology tomorrow to present the new generation of folding products at the Unpacked event. Impressive terminals that are anticipated, but not all consumers will be able to pay. In addition to the and top-of-the-range S-series, Samsung has a fairly extensive A-series to suit all budgets.

This is where the Galaxy A23 5G comes in. It is a model released at the beginning of the year, but it only supported 4G-LTE networks. Now it will support 5G thanks to a mobile chipset Snapdragon 695 that in addition to access to more advanced networks should be faster in processing and graphics performance than the Snapdragon 680 of the 4G model.

Its design is practically a carbon copy, the same as its screen, a 6.6-inch Infinity-V LCD diagonal with FHD + resolution. Its memory and storage configuration is not bad at all, with a choice of 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB, supported by microSD cards up to 1 Tbyte.

The main camera mounts quad sensor, led by a 50MP with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilization. Alongside it is a 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle, plus a pair of 2-megapixel modules for macro and depth. The front camera for selfies has an 8MP F2.2 sensor.

The battery of the Galaxy A23 5G has the same capacity as the 4G model, 5,000 mAh with 25W fast charge. The terminal pre-installs Android 12 with the One UI interface, of course upgradable when version 5.0 with Android 13 is available. We see a few color finishes to choose from, pink, white, black or blue.

No official price has been provided, but it should be around 230 euros in Europe. A good for the new folding that we will meet tomorrow.