Samsung announces a GDDR6 memory capable of reaching 24Gbps

- Advertisement -

Samsung presented the first memory 16-gigabit GDDR6 DRAM, which is designed to deliver advanced graphics performance for future generations of graphics cards, game consoles and laptops that rely on its technology. At this point we cannot leave artificial intelligence behind, a field that relies heavily on dedicated graphics cards.

We are facing a technology that, according to the company’s official announcement, is aimed at top-of-the-range and professional equipment or what comes to the same thing, High Performance Computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence applications, which are added to the aforementioned segments. Its manufacture is based on the third generation of the Samsung’s 10nm process using extreme ultraviolet light (EUV).

[mb_related_posts1]

Regarding the characteristics of the new Samsung GDDR6 DRAM memory, it is capable of work up to speeds of 24 gigabits per second (Gbps), which according to the company represents an improvement of 30% compared to the previous product, which “only” reached 18Gbps. When new memory is built into a high-end graphics card, it will be able to transfer up to 1.1TB of data per second, which would be about 275 movies at Full HD resolution. Furthermore, it will be fully JEDEC compliant, so it should be “compatible with all GPU designs”.

Samsung’s new GDDR6 DRAM memory will incorporate options in order to contribute to the autonomy of laptops. Through the use of Dynamic Voltage Switching (DVS) technology, it is possible to adjust that very thing, the voltage, depending on the needs of the moment. The South Korean giant will supply versions that will reach 20Gbps and 16Gbpswhich are approximately 20% more efficient and will operate at 1.1 volts versus the 1.35 volts set as the GDDR6 industry standard.

For the rest, the company announces things that are not that surprising in current times, since it mentions the ability to play videos at 4K and 8K (it would have been more striking to say execution of video games) and the demanding workloads for the artificial intelligence accelerator. Daniel Lee, executive vice president of the memory product planning team at Samsung Electronics, said: “The explosion of data now driving AI and the metaverse is sparking the need for greater graphics capabilities that can process massive data sets simultaneously, at extremely high speeds.

In short, this Samsung GDDR6 DRAM memory aims to be incorporated mainly in top-of-the-range products and professional solutions. We’ll see where it ends up incorporated at the end.