Apple viewer, we start in 2023. But the “real” product will arrive in 2024 | Rumor

Rumors arrive in support of Ming-Chi Kuo’s end-of-June prediction on the debut of the first generation of the Apple’s viewer for extended reality or XR. The well-known analyst had talked about January 2023, and today’s online edition of the Korean media ETNews, citing sources from the production chain, is betting on the same period.

The prediction is just less accurate, because we are talking about debut early 2023: Apple’s suppliers have already taken steps to produce the components, and the goal is to get to the mass production in the fourth quarter of 2022therefore between September and December. “Considering the lead times for mass production”they write, the forecast for the arrival on the market points to 2023.

“Being the first (and with the rumors about prices circulating, we would add, ed) i production volumes should not be high “. The rumors arriving from Korea on the partners involved in Apple’s first venture into the viewer business confirm what has been said so far: the micro OLED display (smaller, thinner and more efficient than traditional panels) should be provided by Samsung and LG Display , modules for 3D surveying from LG Innotek and le cameras they would come from an unnamed Chinese supplier “as they will be medium-low range “, ETNews writes.

The Apple headset would have been designed with a focus on entertainment and games, but, according to the magazine, it will be more of an attempt to explore the market rather than a “convinced” device. To really see what Apple will be able to offer we will have to wait for the second generation viewer, which according to the report is already under development to debut in the 2024. That will be Apple’s “real” headset: much lighter than the first, capable of phone and especially with very high resolution cameras provided by LG Innotek.