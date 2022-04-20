Rumors and analysts suggest that Sony could buy FromSoftware

Ever since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, rumors have been gathering around the Possible studios that Sony could acquire to stay competitive from PlayStation Studios. Thus, although some of the most recurrent names among fans have been companies like SEGA or Square Enix, it seems that Japanese analysts point to another of the company’s great allies.

And it seems that after the great success of Elden Ring, FromSoftware would have become of greater interest to the Japanese developer. Specifically, the last to point to this study has been Serkan Toto, an analyst at Kantan Games, who assures that «FromSoftware is currently a candidate for an acquisition by Sony«.

1) One of my favorite studios, Tokyo-based FromSoftware, is currently rumored to be an M&A candidate for Sony. Here is a quick run-down of its weird background feat. pigs, right-wing newspapers, Toyota and the metaverse. And their early valuation…unspeakable. Buckle up😮 — Dr. Serkan Toto / Kantan Games Inc. (@serkantoto) April 18, 2022

However, for the moment the analyst has not offered any type of support for this information beyond his word. Although it is true that it would undoubtedly be a quite viable acquisition, both companies having shared a long and quite close collaboration throughout the entire Souls saga, with great concessions such as the exclusivity of Demon’s Souls for PS3 as well as its subsequent remake for PS5, or the exclusivity of Bloodborne for PS4. And it is that Sony could now be testing this purchase to ensure the exclusivity of the next installment of FromSoftware, for which the collaboration of Brandon Sanderson, renowned writer of fantastic literature and science fiction, has already been confirmed.

In fact, last year we learned of Sony’s investment in Kadokawa Corporation, current owners of 80% of FromSoftware.

On the other hand, it would not be surprising if Sony tries to combine this acquisition with its new PlayStation Plus plan, which although for the moment has focused on merging its services under new subscription options, could still surprise us with the also rumored expansion to PC, with a system similar to Xbox Game Pass. Although this second case would still take a little longer to arrive, with the first changes already closed and announced for next June.