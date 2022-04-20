Do you want to know a little better how Daisy works, the robot that…

One of the most remarkable characteristics of Apple, at least for me, is its love for nature and the environment. I personally like the treatment that the place where we live receives from the company. Their treatment is respectful thanks to the materials used in the manufacture of components and devices and their way of reusing those that are still usable. Daisy has a lot to say about the latter, the robot that recycles iPhone and now the company wants you to know it a little better.

A video introduces us to Daisy. The best environmental partner at Apple

Apple has let one of the most famous creators of online content, Sara Dietschy, introduce us through his YouTube channel to Daisy, the robot that Apple uses to disassemble iPhone so that certain parts can be used in new phones. In this way it is recycled, the planet is taken care of and of course, it makes the company earn more money.

The robot has been around since 2018, and was developed with a single mission: Disarm iPhone. The company has already made announcements about the functionality and capacity of Daisy that is capable of disassemble up to 200 iPhones per hour. That means that a single robot can recycle up to a little over a million phones a year.

In the video there is little left to the imagination. It is seen how the robot works in several phases:

In the first of them, remove the screen. In the second he handles remove the battery by using a blast of pressurized air at a very low temperature to soften the adhesives used in the assembly. The third step is thebolt removal. Finally, all the parts are placed on a tape where flesh and blood people are in charge of selecting the components that are suitable.

With this, Apple manages, as we said at the beginning, to maintain neutrality with respect to Mother Earth but also and logically to increase profits. It is not the same to use components that are already manufactured and that are functional than to manufacture them from scratch. But that’s not bad. If a component does not wear out and can be used What’s wrong?. Any.