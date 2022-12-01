Redmi K60E appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 870 and 12 GB of RAM

Redmi will launch its new generation of K-line flagship phones in China soon. It must be composed of the Redmi K60, Redmi K60 Pro and Redmi K60E. The Redmi K60E will be the most affordable device in the family, which should be presented in January 2023. It appeared on the Geekbench benchmark platform and had some of its specifications revealed.

Geekbench has listed the Redmi K60E in its database, which is supposed to be the successor to the Redmi K50i. It will come equipped with a Snapdragon 870 platform, relatively old and equips several devices. It has eight cores and a maximum speed of 3.2 GHz, in addition to bringing the Adreno 650 GPU. Redmi K60E has model code 22127RK46C and the tested variant had 12 GB of RAM memory. However, it should hit the market with an option of 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.