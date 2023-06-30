Record Time: Starfield Set to Get NVIDIA DLSS 3 Support Five Days After Launch

Recently Starfield disappointed some Xbox users when the game’s director, Todd Howard, confirmed that the title will only run at 30fps on Xbox Series X and S. Furthermore, the game does not support NVIDIA DLSS 3 technology, but the PureDark modder says it can fix this in record time.

The ambitious idea was shared by the professional modder in a post on Reddit. The developer claims that this will be possible because the Premium and Constellation Edition versions of Starfield will be released with 5 days of early access, a period that the modder will use to implement DLSS 3.

DLSS 3 is a technology present only in NVIDIA GPUs that unfortunately will not be available natively in Starfield because Microsoft has entered into a partnership with AMD, which will allow only PCs with GPUs from that manufacturer to use the equivalent feature called FSR.

However, now PureDark has given hope to NVIDIA graphics card users, as if it actually manages to integrate DLSS 3 into Starfield it means that PC gamers will be able to enjoy the full potential of the game from the day of public release.