Realme Q5 official: impressive value for money (in China)

Fast charging at 33 watts, Full HD + display at 90 Hz, Dimensity 810 5G chip and even a 5,000 mAh battery that should take away the anxieties of autonomy, all for 169 euro list. A dream? Yes, because the price is brutally converted from the Chinese currency to the European one, thus without considering the logistics costs and taxation that would inevitably bring up the three figures in the event of a hypothetical marketing in our part.

But the smartphone is real. It is called Realme Q5i and is the “younger” of three brothers: Q5i, precisely, Q5 and Q5 Pro. But above all the latter has impressive technical specifications for the 1,799 yuan required in China, 259 euros at current exchange: 80 watt fast charge, 120 Hz Full HD + display, Snapdragon 870 5G chip (3.2 GHz maximum frequency), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In short, the three Realme of the Q5 family are among the most interesting products of recent times for value for money.

Aesthetic solutions similar to those seen on other Realme products, with which the three maintain a certain family feeling, with Q5 Pro which also stands out from the competition through an original checkered texture on the back perhaps not very much in line with European tastes but which has the merit of making it recognizable. Below are the main technical characteristics and prices charged in China. No information for the moment on a possible marketing in Europe.

REALME Q5 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 3.2 GHz maximum frequency, 7 nanometer construction, vapor chamber cooling

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 3.2 GHz maximum frequency, 7 nanometer construction, vapor chamber cooling display : 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 Full HD + 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nit maximum brightness and 100% DCI P3 color space coverage

: 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 Full HD + 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nit maximum brightness and 100% DCI P3 color space coverage memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage cameras : main rear: 64 MP ultra wide rear: 8 MP rear macro: 2 MP front: 16 MP

: audio : stereo with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio

: stereo with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio connectivity : 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 with A2DP and aptX HD, dual band GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, no audio jack, no NFC

: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 with A2DP and aptX HD, dual band GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, no audio jack, no NFC reader from fingerprints digital: in display

from digital: in display interface user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 drums : 5,000 mAh charging: fast SuperDart at 80 watts

: 5,000 mAh colors : black, white, yellow

: black, white, yellow size And weight: 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.7 mm, 195 grams

REALME Q5 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 2.2 GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer construction

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 2.2 GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer construction display : 6.6-inch Full HD + 20: 9 IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits max brightness

: 6.6-inch Full HD + 20: 9 IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits max brightness memories : 6 or 8 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 or 256 GB of storage space expandable with microSD

: 6 or 8 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 or 256 GB of storage space expandable with microSD cameras : main rear: 50 MP rear macro: 2 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 16 MP

: connectivity : 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 with A2DP and aptX HD, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, audio jack, no NFC

: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 with A2DP and aptX HD, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, audio jack, no NFC reader from fingerprints digital: lateral

from digital: lateral interface user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 drums : 5,000 mAh charging: fast SuperDart at 60 watts

: 5,000 mAh colors : black, silver, yellow

: black, silver, yellow size And weight: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm, 195 grams

REALME Q5I – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

chip : MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, 2.4 GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer construction

: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, 2.4 GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer construction display : 6.58-inch Full HD + 20: 9 IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits max brightness

: 6.58-inch Full HD + 20: 9 IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits max brightness memories : 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage space expandable with microSD

: 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage space expandable with microSD cameras : main rear: 13 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 8 MP

: audio : Hi-Res stereo

: Hi-Res stereo connectivity : 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, audio jack

: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, audio jack reader from fingerprints digital: lateral

from digital: lateral interface user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 drums : 5,000 mAh charging: fast at 33 watts

: 5,000 mAh colors : black, blue

: black, blue thickness: 8.1 mm

REALME Q5 RANGE – CHINA PRICES

The Realme Q5 range will be available in China starting next week to the following prices:

Realme Q5 Pro

6 + 128 GB 270 euros

8 + 128 GB 300 euros

Realme Q5

6 + 128 GB 200 euros

8 + 128 GB 230 euros

8 + 256 GB 260 euros

Realme Q5i

4 + 128 GB 170 euros

6 + 128 GB 190 euros

We reiterate once more that, should they arrive in Europe, the prices will be no doubt higher. We await news in this regard.