Realme Q5 official: impressive value for money (in China)

Fast charging at 33 watts, Full HD + display at 90 Hz, Dimensity 810 5G chip and even a 5,000 mAh battery that should take away the anxieties of autonomy, all for 169 euro list. A dream? Yes, because the price is brutally converted from the Chinese currency to the European one, thus without considering the logistics costs and taxation that would inevitably bring up the three figures in the event of a hypothetical marketing in our part.
But the smartphone is real. It is called Realme Q5i and is the “younger” of three brothers: Q5i, precisely, Q5 and Q5 Pro. But above all the latter has impressive technical specifications for the 1,799 yuan required in China, 259 euros at current exchange: 80 watt fast charge, 120 Hz Full HD + display, Snapdragon 870 5G chip (3.2 GHz maximum frequency), 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. In short, the three Realme of the Q5 family are among the most interesting products of recent times for value for money.
Aesthetic solutions similar to those seen on other Realme products, with which the three maintain a certain family feeling, with Q5 Pro which also stands out from the competition through an original checkered texture on the back perhaps not very much in line with European tastes but which has the merit of making it recognizable. Below are the main technical characteristics and prices charged in China. No information for the moment on a possible marketing in Europe.
REALME Q5 PRO – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G, 3.2 GHz maximum frequency, 7 nanometer construction, vapor chamber cooling
- display: 6.62-inch AMOLED E4 Full HD + 20: 9, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10 +, 1,300 nit maximum brightness and 100% DCI P3 color space coverage
- memories: 6 or 8 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage
- cameras:
- main rear: 64 MP
- ultra wide rear: 8 MP
- rear macro: 2 MP
- front: 16 MP
- audio: stereo with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio
- connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2 with A2DP and aptX HD, dual band GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, no audio jack, no NFC
- reader from fingerprints digital: in display
- interface user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
- drums: 5,000 mAh
- charging: fast SuperDart at 80 watts
- colors: black, white, yellow
- size And weight: 162.9 x 75.8 x 8.7 mm, 195 grams
REALME Q5 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G, 2.2 GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer construction
- display: 6.6-inch Full HD + 20: 9 IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate, 600nits max brightness
- memories: 6 or 8 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 or 256 GB of storage space expandable with microSD
- cameras:
- main rear: 50 MP
- rear macro: 2 MP
- rear depth: 2 MP
- front: 16 MP
- connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1 with A2DP and aptX HD, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, audio jack, no NFC
- reader from fingerprints digital: lateral
- interface user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
- drums: 5,000 mAh
- charging: fast SuperDart at 60 watts
- colors: black, silver, yellow
- size And weight: 164.3 x 75.6 x 8.5 mm, 195 grams
REALME Q5I – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
- chip: MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G, 2.4 GHz maximum frequency, 6 nanometer construction
- display: 6.58-inch Full HD + 20: 9 IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits max brightness
- memories: 4 or 6 GB of RAM (+5 virtual), 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage space expandable with microSD
- cameras:
- main rear: 13 MP
- rear depth: 2 MP
- front: 8 MP
- audio: Hi-Res stereo
- connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Glonass, Galileo, Beidou, USB-C 2.0, audio jack
- reader from fingerprints digital: lateral
- interface user: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
- drums: 5,000 mAh
- charging: fast at 33 watts
- colors: black, blue
- thickness: 8.1 mm
REALME Q5 RANGE – CHINA PRICES
The Realme Q5 range will be available in China starting next week to the following prices:
Realme Q5 Pro
- 6 + 128 GB 270 euros
- 8 + 128 GB 300 euros
Realme Q5
- 6 + 128 GB 200 euros
- 8 + 128 GB 230 euros
- 8 + 256 GB 260 euros
Realme Q5i
- 4 + 128 GB 170 euros
- 6 + 128 GB 190 euros
We reiterate once more that, should they arrive in Europe, the prices will be no doubt higher. We await news in this regard.
