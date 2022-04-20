MobileAndroidTech News

Realme Q5 and Realme Q5 Pro: 120 Hz screens, 5G and very fast charging to touch the high range

Exactly a year ago around this time, we met the new generation of the Realme Q series, which materialized in three models: the Realme Q3, Q3i and Q3 Pro, all of them with a large battery and 5G connectivity. The most modest variant of them all has welcomed its successor, the Q5i, this week. And now it’s the turn of his older brothers.

Both the Realme Q5 and its older brother, the Realme Q5 Pro, have been officially presented in China. both carry a Qualcomm 5G processor at the controls and boast a fast charge of 60 and 80 W, respectively. Let’s take a closer look at the rest of the features.

Technical sheet of the Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro

REALME Q5
REALME Q5 PRO

SCREEN

LCD

FullHD+ resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

AMOLED E4

FullHD+ resolution

Refresh rate: 120 Hz

PROCESSOR

Snapdragon 695

Snapdragon 870

RAM

6GB / 8GB

8GB

STORAGE

128GB / 256GB

128GB / 256GB

SOFTWARE

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12

REAR CAMERA

Main: 64MP

Wide angle: 8MP

Macro: 2MP

Main: 50MP

Depth: 2MP

Macro: 2MP

FRONTAL CAMERA

16MP

16MP

BATTERY

5,000mAh

Fast charge 60W

5,000mAh

Fast charge 80W

CONNECTIVITY

5G, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.1, USB-C

5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C

OTHERS

side fingerprint reader

On-screen fingerprint reader

stereo speakers

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT

Determined

Determined

PRICE

From about 201 euros

From about 302 euros

Realme Q5 Pro: AMOLED panel and 80W fast charge

Realme Q5 Pro

Realme Q5 Pro

The Realme Q5 Pro includes a 6.62-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD + resolution, a refresh rate of 120 Hz, 1300 nits of maximum brightness and fingerprint reader under the panel. Inside, it hides the Snapdragon 870 with up to 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of integrated storage.

In addition, it houses a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging, Android 12, dual frequency GPS and stereo speakers. The front camera is 16 MP, while the rear camera is made up of a 50 MP main sensor, an 8 MP wide angle and a 2 MP macro lens.

Realme Q5: 120 Hz screen and 50 MP camera

Realme Q5

Realme Q5

Unlike its big brother, the Realme Q5 has a 6.58-inch LCD panel with 600 bits of brightness, although it also offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz and FullHD + resolution. The fingerprint reader in this case is located on the side.

On board the Realme Q5 we find the Snapdragon 695 with up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of native storage. In this case, it has a 5000 mAh battery that supports 60 W fast charging and the Android 12 operating system. The front camera is also 16 MP, but the rear one has a 50 MP main sensor and a pair of 2 MP sensors for macro and depth.

Price and versions of the Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro

Realme Q5 02

At the moment it is unknown if they will arrive in other countries, but we do know that the Realme Q5 and Q5 Pro will go on sale on April 27 in China. They will be available in various colors (yellow, white or black) and in various configurations:

  • Realme Q5 6GB/128GB: 1,399 yuan (about 201 euros)

  • Realme Q5 8GB/128GB: 1599 yuan (about 230 euros)

  • Realme Q5 8GB/1256GB: 1799 yuan (about 259 euros)

  • Realme Q5 Pro 8GB/128GB: 2099 yuan (about 302 euros)

  • Realme Q5 Pro 8GB/256GB: 2,299 yuan (about 331 euros)

More information | Realme (China)

