Galaxy Z Fold 4, same cameras as S22 Ultra (except periscope telephoto)

The main camera of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 will have a 108MP sensor: says Dohyun Kim on Twitter, one of the many leakers who populate the current hi-tech scene. Another point in common with Galaxy S22 Ultra, after what we told you a couple of weeks ago; in fact another leaker replied to the initial tweet saying that overall the entire module could be identical to that of the flagship of the beginning of the year, even if the presence of the periscope lens for the most extreme zoom is in doubt. If so, then we would have:

Main 108MP, Dual Pixel AF, f / 1.8, FOV 85 °

12MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2, FOV 120 °

10MP telephoto, 3x optical zoom, f / 2.4, FOV 36 °

[forse] 10MP telephoto, 10x optical zoom, f / 4.9, FOV 11 °

There are still several months left until the presentation of the device and the mosaic is still taking shape, but we already have a way to get a pretty good idea of ​​what it will be like – or at least in which direction the development by Samsung is going. It seems that the company is trying to refine and improve the overall user experience, intervening in some of the main weaknesses shown by the format so far – quality of the cameras, in fact, but also dimensions and ergonomics. Z Fold4 could in fact be lighter and thinner, thanks to a new hinge, even if this would result in the S Pen not being integrated into the body.

Finally, it is reasonable to expect a SoC updated. Who knows, maybe Samsung could have time to implement the Plus variant of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which should represent a big step forward compared to the base model arrived at the beginning of the year – the transition from Samsung Foundries to TSMC should guarantee higher energy efficiency and better temperature control.