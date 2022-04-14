Apple partners in 2021 increasingly “green”, including European ones: confidence in goals

Almost two years have passed since that time Apple is committed to being carbon neutral by 2030with a commitment that does not involve the Cupertino company alone – which, we remember, is already with zero emissions with regard to offices, shops and other corporate structures – but also and above all i providers. Hence the promise to ensure that by 2030 every device sold will have zero impact on the planet.

Last January DigiTimes has focused on the difficulties that some Apple suppliers, including important ones such as TSMC, from whose factories the chips for iPhones, iPads, Macs and company are produced, would have encountered in aligning with the strict regulations coming from Cupertino. Difficulties that to tell the truth seem not to exist since 2021 report on environmental sustainability of the entire supply chain.

‘COMMITMENT 2021 SUPPLIERS WORTH 3 MILLION CARS LESS IN A YEAR’

Apple announced that within a year its suppliers have "more than doubled the use of clean energy", with over 10 gigawatts already with zero emissions out of the total 16 that they committed to making clean over several years. In other words, an amount that prevented almost 14 million tons of carbon dioxide from ending up in the atmosphere over the course of 2021, which is equivalent, says Apple, to having renounced the pollution that 3 million cars would have produced by circulating on the street for one year. The speed with which suppliers are joining Apple's commitment bodes well for the company, that she seems confident that she will be able to fulfill her promise during the first year of the pandemic even before the 2030 deadline.

We are proud that such a large number of our manufacturing partners have joined our urgent search for solutions to the climate crisis, generating more renewable energy around the world – said Lisa Jackson, Vice President for Environment, Policy and Apple’s social initiatives. Clean energy is good for business and good for the planet. By sharing what we have learned in our transition to renewables, we are charting the path to a greener future.

EUROPEAN SUPPLIERS, +11 ‘GREEN’: NOW 25

In Europe, Apple says, there were 11 suppliers in 2021 they are committed to using clean energy. Apple names three out of all, namely Infineon and Viscom AG, both German, and Lumileds, Dutch. Apple's total of "green" suppliers residing in Europe now rises to 25. Infineon makes extensive use of solar energy while DSM Engineering Materials, another Dutch supplier cited, has joined forces with a Dutch project to support wind energy. Apple, on the other hand, has directly supported two Danish projects for renewable energies, "a large solar park near Thisted and a wind farm near Esbjerg, both to support the data center we have in Denmark".

‘RENEWABLE’ COMMITMENT TO DISADVANTAGED COMMUNITIES

In the 2021 energy report, Apple provided updates on the measures in support of the communities most affected by climate change. Through the Power for Impact program, Apple "provides different communities with few resources access to renewable energy, supporting both economic and social development".