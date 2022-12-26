HomeTech NewsRealme C33 with 128 GB receives multiple certifications and should be announced...

Realme C33 with 128 GB receives multiple certifications and should be announced soon

A new Realme cell phone with numbering RMX3627 appeared in the database of regulatory bodies Bureau of Indian Standard, NBTC, TKDN and EEC, confirming its title Realme C33 128 GB.

The Realme C33 had hit the market in September and so far has two configurations: 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage or 4 GB and 64 GB. The various certifications suggest that the new version will be released soon.

The Realme C33 128 GB has been listed with number RMX3627 in the various regulatory bodies, but none of them reveal its specifications. However, as it is a device already released, its full specifications are known, except if the Chinese manufacturer makes some changes, which should be discreet.

The Realme C33 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, 400 nits brightness and a drop-shaped notch. Under the hood, it has the Unisoc T612 eight-core processor, which brings the Mali G57 GPU integrated. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under Realme UI 3.0.

1672049376 475 Realme C33 with 128 GB receives multiple certifications and should1672049377 281 Realme C33 with 128 GB receives multiple certifications and should1672049377 114 Realme C33 with 128 GB receives multiple certifications and should

Playback: MySmartPrice.

For power, it packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 10W charging support. At the rear, there is a dual module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and a VGA sensor. For selfies and video calls, there is a 5-megapixel front sensor. Other features include a fingerprint scanner on the side and a micro USB port.

