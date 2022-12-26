Former SpaceX engineer would be Elon Musk’s successor as Twitter CEO, according to a report

Sources say that Elon Musk already has a candidate to succeed him as CEO of Twitter.

A recent report claims that it would be Steve Davis, an American businessman and former SpaceX engineer, known for his work with The Boring Company, which he co-founded with Elon Musk.

Profile of Steve Davis, possible successor to Elon Musk in the direction of Twitter

Davis received his undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park and earned a Ph.D. in economics from George Mason University.

Before co-founding The Boring Company with Elon Musk in 2016, Davis worked as an engineer at SpaceX since 2003, where he helped develop the company’s Falcon 1 rocket and was a member of the team that designed the Dragon spacecraft.

In addition to his work with SpaceX, Davis has also been involved in a number of other companies, including a frozen yogurt shop called Mr. Yogato, which he founded and ran while earning his PhD in economics.

Davis is known for his expertise in the field of cryptocurrency and has worked as a consultant for various companies in the industry, including Blockchain Incubator, a firm he founded to help companies develop and implement blockchain-based solutions.

Outside of his closeness to Musk and his recognized professional background, Davis is also an avid blogger and has written extensively on a wide range of topics, including economics, entrepreneurship, and technology.

Currently, Davis still runs The Boring Company, a company that is committed to developing alternatives to reduce traffic congestion, by building tunnels under large cities. This proposal has not yet materialized in concrete projects, but it has managed to capture the attention of some cities that are considering this option.

Following Elon Musk’s arrival at Twitter, for the past two months, Davis has resided at the company’s headquarters in San Francisco, California. At the moment, he has not taken management responsibilities in the company, but he has been part of it as one more employee.

According to Business Insider, Steve Davis is the person chosen by Elon Musk to take command of Twitter. The engineer has been well evaluated for his management in the companies he has founded and in which he has participated, specifically in The Boring Company.

Davis is a trusted person for Musk. And although the current CEO of Twitter said from the beginning that I would hold that position for a limited time and reiterated, after conducting a survey, that would leave officethere are no dates for this to materialize, nor has there been any official statement regarding the participation of Steve Davis on Twitter.