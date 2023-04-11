5G News
Realme Buds Wireless 3 has design shown in renders; price is also revealed

Realme Buds Wireless 3 has design shown in renders; price is also revealed
the headset realme buds 3 wireless should be released soon. But, some details about the device have already been revealed, which will have a slightly different design than what is usually seen in the category. In addition, the price at which it will be sold in the Indian market has also been leaked.

In general, it focuses on comfort and its audience should be made up of people who are in the habit of using headphones for long periods. Then, the renderings show the headphones connected to a strap that goes around the user’s neck.

When taking into account the portfolio of realme itself, this design is not new, since it is not different from what was implemented in the Buds Wireless 2, which had the 2S version announced in July last year, along with the smart watch Watch 3 and IPX4 certified.

This time, the differences are subtle, but should improve comfort in using the headphones for users. However, the specifications of the model have not been presented yet, but it is expected to arrive with improvements in the battery life, in addition to an improved driver.


Moreover, more rumors should arise about the technical sheet of the product as the launch date approaches. Even so, its price has been revealed and it is speculated that it should reach the Indian market for Rs 2,500, which is something around R$ 150 in direct conversion.

Google has great news about its ambitious Pixel Fold

Regarding the realme headphones, also check out the leaked design of the Buds Air 5 Pro.

