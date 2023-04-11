The Mandalorian: Grogu and Din Djarin’s story will wrap up with a movie

We recently saw that the fourth season of The Mandalorian has already been written to fit in with other Star Wars series and now producer and director Rick Famuyiwa has revealed in an interview given to The Collider during the Star Wars Celebration 2023 that Grogu and Din Djarin’s story will be finalized outside of the series, via a movie.

The information was confirmed by Kathleen Kennedy, president of LucasFilm, who revealed that the Mandalorian’s story is moving towards an end, which took many people by surprise, as The Mandalorian was expected to continue for longer as a series to explore the story. starring Pedro Pascal and Grogu.

Filming for the fourth season of The Mandalorian will start in 2023, but details about the film that will be released next have not yet been revealed, but we already know that it will be directed by Dave Filoni, who has become a great reference in the elaboration of Star’s timeline. Wars after being apprenticed to George Lucas.

Jon Favreau, the creator of the series, has confirmed that there are plans for a fifth season of The Mandalorian, which means that the film should not be released until 2025.

Finally, LucasFilm also reports that a film that will take place 15 years after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker” is already in its plans, which certainly should impact the plot of The Mandalorian in some way, but we will have to wait until the end of the current season to learn more about how this will be done.