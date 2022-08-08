reactions to states begin to arrive on whatsapp for android

WhatsApp has been preparing a shortcut for a few weeks to make it easier for users to respond to a state faster: with a reaction. Now the feature has started to go live, first in the WhatsApp for beta.

Some users with version 2.22.17.24 of WhatsApp (available in APK Mirror) have been surprised when they see statuses published by their contacts on WhatsApp: it is possible to reply with one of eight emojis suggested by the application, with a touch.

to statuses on WhatsApp

The only way that exists today to interact with a WhatsApp status is answer it using the box below, in which you can write the text you want. That text is sent as a message to the chat with that person, showing up as a response to that specific status.

Now WhatsApp is launching a new way to respond to or, at least, to facilitate responses. In this way, the application suggests eight emojis to react to a state: 😍, 😂, 😯, 😢, 🙏, 👏, 🎉 and 💯. Suggestions are displayed after swiping up, the same gesture used to send text responses.

In this way, you can react to a state quickly with any of these emojis. Reactions are sent as messages to the status creator, so it’s basically the same as replying with an emoji, but faster.

Incidentally, WhatsApp slightly changes how responses to statuses are previewed. The text box at the bottom no longer shows a preview of the state itself as a response. As we mentioned before, the novelty is already being activated at some users of the beta of WhatsApp for Androidand the normal thing would be for the activations to increase until they reach everyone in the coming weeks.

Via | WaBetaInfo